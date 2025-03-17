By Derek DeBurger

Louisville draws a seven seed in the Birmingham 2 region of the 2025 NCAA women’s tournament.

This will be the Cardinals’ 26 overall tournament appearance, and their 13 consecutive appearance.

A season ago, Louisville lost to Middle Tennessee State in the first round, breaking the streak of five straight Elite Eight trips and the first loss in the first round under Jeff Walz. It was the first loss in the first round since 2006 when Tom Collen was the head coach.

They will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Fort Worth. A win would likely set up a matchup against TCU and former Louisville player Hailey Van Lith.

Other notable teams in Louisville’s region include Texas, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Louisville will play on Friday.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics