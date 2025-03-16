By Derek DeBurger

Louisville has been selected as an eight seed in the south region of the 2025 NCAA tournament.

This is the first tournament that Louisville has been selected in since 2019, when they lost to Minnesota in the first round. It is their 44th overall tournament appearance.

Louisville’s first round matchup will be against the Creighton Blue Jays in Lexington. If the Cardinals win, they would likely face the No. 1 overall seed Auburn.

Other notable teams in the south region are Michigan State, Ole Miss and New Mexico. New Mexico’s coach, Richard Pitino, is a former Louisville assistant and was the coach of Minnesota in 2019.

Louisville will play on Thursday, the first day of the tournament.

Photo by Vinny Porco