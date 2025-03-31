By Sara Montoya

On Thursday, the Kentucky General Assembly voted to override Governor Andy Beshear’s veto of House Bill 4 (HB 4), officially enacting it into law. The bill prohibits public universities and colleges from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and bans the establishment of any offices or training related to those programs.

Beshear vetoed the bill earlier in the week, defending DEI and urging the commonwealth to “embrace diversity” rather than ban it. However, HB 4’s sponsor, Rep. Jennifer Decker, along with other Republican lawmakers, argued that DEI initiatives are wasteful and an “embarrassing failure.”

Following the bill’s passage, University of Louisville President Dr. Gerry Bradley sent an institution-wide email acknowledging concerns from students and faculty. He reiterated the university’s commitment to inclusivity and student success, despite the new legal restrictions.

Bradley also emphasized that many exemptions were secured during the legislative process. His email outlines that the prohibitions of the bill “do not apply to academic course content and instruction, academic research or creative works, freedom of speech, religious freedom, activities of student organizations,” or “activities that are required for institutional accreditations.” This marks a significant shift from earlier versions of the bill, which initially raised concerns about potential restrictions on academic freedom within the state’s public institutions.

He also noted that university leadership would meet with department heads in the coming weeks to address questions and ensure compliance by the June 30 deadline. Additionally, he acknowledged the need for clearer and more frequent communication regarding important state and federal policy changes. To address this, he announced plans to launch a webpage on the Office of the President’s site that will provide regular updates on the implementation of legislation like HB 4.

This email marks Bradley’s first communication on a major policy issue since his appointment as president, emphasizing the university’s commitment to transparency with the campus community during this defining moment of change.