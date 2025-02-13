By Morgan Davenport

Louisville will head down to Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children’s College Showdown to open the new season.

They will face Texas, Oklahoma State and the Arizona in the hopes of getting three top 25 victories to start their 2025 campaign.

There is a lot of talent returning to the field this season, highlighted by sophomore Zion Rose. Rose was an All-American as a freshman and had an impressive batting average of .380, leading the team last season.

Along with Rose, senior Eddie King Jr. is a player to watch. King led the Cardinals in home runs and RBIs a year ago.

King and Rose are two of the five captains for the 2025 season.

The remaining three are junior pitcher Tucker Biven, junior catcher/first baseman Matt Klein and Cal State Northridge-transfer Kamau Neighbors.

The Cardinals have three impressive pitchers set to start this weekend.

Leading off the weekend is junior Patrick Forbes. Forbes was named 19th on the top 20 junior’s list by Perfect Game.

Following Forbes, sophomore Parker Detmers will start on the mound on Saturday. Detmers was also recognized by Perfect Game as 43rd in top sophomores.

To finish off the weekend, Northwestern-transfer and senior Peter Michael will take the mound. Michael is transitioning from a relief role with the Wildcats.

The Cardinals are hoping to improve after a couple of disappointing seasons and missing the NCAA tournament three out of the last four seasons. Pitching was the main problem a season ago, and with the retention of both Dan McDonnell and Roger Williams Louisville is in what could be a make or break season.

Louisville will face No. 19 Texas Friday at 8 p.m.

Photo Courtesy // Chris Carter, Louisville Athletics