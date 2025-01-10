By Harry Barsan

Louisville will travel to the Petersen Events Center to face the Pitt Panthers after a statement win against Clemson.

The Cards have won five-straight, while the Panthers just dropped their third game of the year and are 0-2 against ranked teams.

Many-headed monster

The Panthers’ offense is spearheaded by Ishmael Leggett and Jaland Lowe, each averaging just under 17 points a game.

Leggett is a crafty guard with a more disciplined shot while Lowe is looser and more contact heavy, drawing the most free throws on the team on 88.9% shooting from the charity stripe.

Lowe leads the team with 5.9 assists as well as with his 1.9 steals per game, and has the highest usage percentage of anyone on his team by a wide margin.

The 6-foot-10 235-pound Cameron Corhen likes to push defenders around and take it to the paint. He’s shooting 65.7% on two-point field goals, which is the second best in the ACC. He averages 10.9 points per game, a career high mark.

Damien Dunn has been missing in their rotation over the past month due to a thumb injury. However, after making his return against Duke, the Panthers hope to recoup the spark he provided earlier this year.

Dunn averages 10.6 points, leads the team in three-point percentage at 47.8% and would be seventh best distance shooter in the nation if it wasn’t for the minimal games he’s played.

With how many players get their share of the sugar, it should be no surprise that the Panthers have one of the better assist/turnover ratios in the country. They average 1.4 assists to every turnover, and hold the 29th best turnover percentage in the country.

The Panthers also rank 14th in offensive steals percentage, but 143rd in non-steal turnover percentage.

Perhaps the best approach for Louisville will be to send Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr. to harass Leggett and Lowe, and hope however else sees the court holds their own. This is probably the best way to let Pitt shoot themselves in the foot, but that’s something that rarely happens.

Trickle down effect

Ever since Jeff Capel has taken over as the Pitt head coach, the Panthers have been known for their physical defense. This squad is no exception.

The Panthers do a great job at beating up their opponents and keeping them out in front during the process.

Pitt is also one of the longest teams in the country at an average height of 6-foot-7, and they take advantage of this with 4.6 blocks a game.

Probably the weakest part of this Pitt team is their ability to force opponents into turnovers. By no means is Pitt bad at this, they’re just average.

For a Louisville team that does a great job of holding onto the rock, this may be the best way for them to crack the Panthers defense.

In many ways, this Pitt team is remarkably similar to Clemson. The Cards obviously have what it takes to beat them, it’s just a matter of if they will.

Pittsburgh is a notoriously tough place to play, and Louisville will need to bring their A-game. If this game doesn’t become a blowout at any point, it will be very interesting to watch these teams duke it out.

A win would not only put Louisville at 12-5 and keep them at least second place in the ACC, but give them their first six-game winning streak since the 2019-20 season.

Tip-off is set for Saturday at noon.

Photo Courtesy // Mallory Peak, Louisville Athletics