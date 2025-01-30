By Vinny Porco

As this year’s photo editor of the Louisville Cardinal Student Newspaper, I had the privilege of capturing yet another season in one of the University of Louisville’s greatest traditions. Louisville Cardinals football ended the 2024 season with a record of 9-4, and I was lucky enough to make it out to eight games. This included all six home games at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, as well as an away game at Notre Dame and the Cardinals’ last game of the regular season at Kentucky.

With college football season behind us, I thought it would be a good time to reflect on some of my favorite photos from the year. Here are ten that I hope you’ll love.

The first game of the season was a scorcher. The turf temperature was in the triple digits. My 400mm lens wasn’t cooperating. And then I got this photo, and everything was alright.

This touchdown was Louisville’s introduction to Ja’Corey Brooks, a receiver whose spectacular catches made it difficult to not capture spectacular photos. This catch went on to jumpstart the season, and was one of nine touchdown catches that Brooks would snag over the course of the year.

The Jacksonville State Gamecocks visited Louisville the following weekend. Another dominant performance by the Cardinals allowed me to get some great shots, the best of which came from standout Edge Rusher Ashton Gillotte. He terrorized Quarterbacks, using finesse moves and strength to get around any blockers in his way.

Louisville loves its pyrotechnics. The tone was set every home game when the team ran out on to the field and was met by lines of band members, cheerleaders and color guard personnel.

And the best part: flames and smoke. Photographers gathered in the middle of the field to get a perfect angle down the line, resulting in photos like these in which the atmosphere is on full display.

Players celebrating provided some of the best and most emotion-filled photos of the season. The same could be said for fans. Those two things put together make for a great photo. Fans with sideline passes celebrating next to players that just scored a touchdown off of a blocked punt made for this great shot at the Georgia Tech game.

It was a little over four hours to get to South Bend, Indiana. Despite sporadic rain and the Cardinals taking their first loss of the season, a stellar offensive performance allowed for some great photos.

This one in particular is one that I’d consider my best action shot of the season. Transfer receiver Caullin Lacy dove to make a spectacular one-handed catch amidst a wild Notre Dame crowd in a rare green-out game. A one-of-a-kind catch and a one-of-a-kind atmosphere make for a one-of-a-kind photo. (If only the interns didn’t get a better one.)

I don’t know if any fan photo up to this point or even after captured the emotion that this one was able to. I remember being a young kid watching 2013 Louisville Basketball. I remember my first Louisville football game. There are few things more exciting.

This is an example of a photo that I took once I started to get creative. Brock Travelstead was set to kick a field goal from a good distance in front of the second largest crowd in stadium history. Louisville fans showed out in droves to see the Cardinals tackle one of their toughest opponents of the season, and I placed my focal point at the bottom of the frame to capture the anticipation that towered above Brock Travelstead.

This photo is a fun one. In a blowout final home game of the season, Isaac Brown rushed for two touchdowns. As he evaded a defender to get into the endzone, his right shoe came off of his foot. Eccentricities like this are what make sports photography fun. It’s what sets apart a unique photo.

I love the emotion behind this photo. The Cards were blowing out Kentucky, and having fun doing it. But it means more than that.

Ramon Puryear, the ball carrier, started as a walk-on in 2019 coming from Eastern High School right here in Louisville, Kentucky. He got on scholarship in 2021, and was named All-ACC Honorable Mention for the 2024 season. For the first time in his career, the Cardinals beat rival Kentucky. And to make it that much sweeter, he picked up a fumble recovery touchdown to run up the score. Chef’s kiss.

A disappointing loss to Stanford two weeks prior meant certain elimination from the College Football Playoffs. Despite this, the Cardinals rallied in their final two regular season games and came away with big wins. The latter game was special.

After not beating the rival Kentucky Wildcats since 2017, the Cardinals wiped the floor with them at their house. I watched Kentucky fans empty the seats halfway through the third quarter, allowing for a shot like this. Season hero Isaac Brown ran straight towards the camera, behind him a background full of red and black. We’ll lock up when we’re done.