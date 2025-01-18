By Harry Barsan

Louisville trumps the Virginia Cavaliers for the second time this season.

This is the first season sweep of the Cavs since the Cards joined the ACC in 2014.

The early bird

The game got off to a hot start, with Chucky Hepburn turning it over and Virginia missing on a chance to capitalize with an early lead. Reyne Smith was then fouled on three-point shot, nearly securing the rare four-point play.

Louisville led 3-0 after a thrilling first 22 seconds.

The Cards pushed the lead even further with a three from J’Vonne Hadley. After a pair of free throws from Terrence Edwards Jr., the Cavaliers scored back-to-back threes while Smith sank one of his own to go along with an Edwards floater from the mid-range.

Hepburn scored his only first-half points with a pair of free throws before Smith knocked down another three.

If you blinked, you might have missed an Aboubacar Traore slam dunk off a steal, forcing a Virginia timeout. Before you knew it, the Cards were back up 24-12 off an 11-2 run.

The excitement slowed down a bit out of the break, but the Cards kept flying high. Louisville pushed the lead to as much as 15 points as the KFC Yum! Center erupted with every change given to them.

The first half ended with three-straight possessions of ally-oops to James Scott and Virginia’s Blake Buchanan.

Louisville easily rode a comfortable 39-28 lead into the half.

The worm

The Cards continued to walk all over the Cavs, seeing their lead grow and grow

About eight minutes in and off a Hepburn steal, Khani Rooths drew a foul and made two free throws to give the Cards their biggest lead of the game of 21.

Louisville then took their foot off the gas for just a bit, long enough for Virginia to draw within 11 points.

Smith, after a very nice first and quiet second, sunk a three directly in response.

Virginia continued to wriggle around and fight however they could, but Louisville regained their momentum and reclaimed a comfortable lead.

With about three-and-a-half minutes to go, hit an and-1 layup to put the Cards back up by 21 and ice the game.

A few Cavaliers points in garbage time made it a slighter but comfortable 81-67 Cardinals victory.

As it should be

Louisville played an all around great game Saturday.

They held a wire-to-wire lead, and outplayed the Cavs in nearly every category.

Smith racked up a team-leading 19 points including 4-of-11 from three and a perfect 7-of-7 on free throws.

Scott counted 10 boards and 12 points, to reach his third double-double this season. Edwards had another solid night with 16, while Hadley reached 13.

Even on a rougher night, Hepburn still made a great impact with a pivotal eight assists and four steals to match his eight points.

Louisville figured out Virginia last game, and despite the closer score, it really felt like they handled them a lot better with their past experience.

Virginia had a lot more sloppy plays, turnovers and miscues, all thanks to the pressure from Louisville on both sides of the ball.

It really is the era of good times in Louisville, as the Cards are now 14-5 on the year and second in the ACC at 7-1.

Louisville now has their best start in ACC play since the 2019-20 season, and they’ve extended their winning streak to eight games.

Louisville will head to Moody Coliseum Tuesday as they take on ACC newcomers SMU.

Photo Courtesy // Mallory Peak, Louisville Athletics