By Derek DeBurger

Wide receivers coach Garrick McGee has been hired at North Carolina under the same position.

The move comes as UNC builds out their staff under newly hired coach Bill Belichick, one of the most successful football coaches ever at any level.

McGee, 51, was in his second stint at Louisville, previously coaching as the offensive coordinator under Bobby Petrino in second stint with the Cards.

McGee held the position for two seasons, coaching Lamar Jackson as a freshman, before leaving for the same position at Illinois.

McGee left one season before Jackson won the Heisman Trophy.

The former Oklahoma quarterback joined Jeff Brohm’s staff in his final season at Purdue, following him on his staff to Louisville.

Photo by Vinny Porco