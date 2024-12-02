By Jai’Michael Anderson

From Jeremy Allen White to Zendaya and Jungkook, celebrity look-alike contests have appeared across the country as part of a recently viral trend.

On Nov.28, the trend made its way to Louisville with four contestants, including a toddler, squaring off in their portrayals of Jack Harlow, a local rapper who soared to fame in 2020 for his hit song “What’s Poppin’.”

Locals followed the sounds of Harlow’s music to Tyler Park, forming an audience of less than 30 people, to witness the contestants recite Harlow’s lyrics before crowning a victor.

The winner, Christopher Martin, walked away with bragging rights and a $20 Morris Deli gift card provided by the event’s hosts, the Know Nothing clothing brand, and members of Blended House.

Martin said he was hopeful but not overly confident in securing the win due to the timeliness of the event.

“I was like, no one else is going to pull up here on Thanksgiving,” Martin said as he reflected on his win. “I feel great honestly, there have been times when people have actually mistaken me for Jack Harlow in public, so it’s kind of validating—you know Jack Harlow, he’s a pretty cool character, that’s not a bad celebrity to look like.”