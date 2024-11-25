By Caroline Gibbs

The Student Activities Board at U of L aims to prioritize the needs of its students, focusing on their academic, physical, and emotional well-being. After multiple years of organizing events, one might wonder how they consistently come up with fresh ideas without repeating past activities. The answer lies in their ability to pay attention to what students are doing in their daily lives and trends they see online. This is how “Slime Time” came to be.

“Slime Time,” hosted by the Student Activities Board last week at the Red Barn, was a creative, stress-relieving event designed to help students take a break from their daily struggles. The event provided everything students needed: slime, snacks, and music. To minimize the mess, the slime was pre-packaged, and students could add their own personal touch with various ingredients such as coloring, foam beads, and glitter.

Karishma Arora, a sophomore at the University of Louisville and a member of the Student Activities Board, explained that the addition of customizations is key to the popularity of slime.

“Slime is nostalgic for many students because most of us played with it when we were younger,” Arora said. “By offering these add-ins, we want to recreate that nostalgic feeing, especially during stressful times like midterms. It’s an opportunity to forget about everything else and just have fun.”

Ryan “Rev” Mowbray, a graduate student at UofL and an event coordinator, shared his perspective on the event.

“I was not prepared for how technical slime has become,” Mowbray said. “It is no longer just glue and borax. You can express your personality by incorporating all kinds of charms and items, which keeps the activity engaging and relevant.”

As an event coordinator, Mowbray also appreciated the creativity and planning that went into the event.

“Activities like ‘Slime Time’ allow students to laugh, have fun, and make memories,” he said. “Which is what keeps the Student Activities Board vibrant and effective in supporting students’ growth.”