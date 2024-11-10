By Morgan Davenport

No. 4 Louisville takes down Boston College in another conference sweep.

Set one started off rough for the Cardinals, with Boston College immediately taking a 3-0 lead with three kills.

Anna DeBeer and Charitie Luper fought back to keep the Cards up with Boston College’s pace. The set was tight, having a few lead changes towards the end of the set. The Eagles kept up well making sure to continue setting their powerful hitters when it looked like they were falling behind.

The biggest contributor to Louisville’s lead in set one, besides kills, was service errors from the Eagles. The Cards utilized that to gain possession and keep it after getting what was essentially a free chance to come back.

Louisville closed strong to take set one 25-21.

Set two started off much better for the Cardinals, gaining a 5-0 lead almost right off the first serve. The Cards gained and held onto this lead, not allowing Boston College to catch up.

This set was a full team effort as almost every hitter got a kill. The inclusion of Hannah Sherman in the lineup was definitely a power move from Dani Busboom Kelly, as she can put up a wall and is amazing with watching and using overpasses to Louisville’s advantage.

Boston College fought back at an attempted late push, but ultimately Louisville took set two 25-18.

Set three was a standout set for the Cardinals, having nine aces for the set.

This set was quick and easy for Louisville because of their domination at the service line. The Cards also had two blocks, only allowing the Eagles to get six kills.

Louisville took set three 25-8, making this match a quick sweep.

Louisville came to play for this road game and ended their weekend on the east coast with two impressive conference sweeps.

Louisville advances to 21-3 on the year and 13-1 in the ACC after their fifth-straight victory, four by way of sweep.

They move on to play Duke on Friday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the L&N Credit Union Arena.

Photo by Morgan Davenport