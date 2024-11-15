By Jai’Michael Anderson

On Nov.12, The Student Sustainability Coalition hosted a screening of “This is the Ohio”, a local documentary currently being aired on KET. Snacks and refreshments were provided in addition to a Q&A with the filmmakers.

The film, produced by Vice Chair of Ohio River Way, Dr. David Wicks, and directed by Morgan Atkinson, provided a light-hearted examination of the river’s history. It details the economic, artistic, and ecological opportunities and challenges associated with the 981-mile waterway.

Wicks and Atkinson hope the documentary will serve as a way to rebrand the river, informing politicians and the surrounding communities about its importance while encouraging people to be more involved in its care.

“It’s propaganda in part. I’m trying to convince our legislators to invest because we believe that the Ohio River valley has been ignored for many many years,” said Wicks.

Threatened by pollution and climate change, the Ohio River is the second most endangered river in the country according to a report by American Rivers.

A 2022 Louisville Public Media article reported that Industrial facilities released at least 193.6 million pounds of toxic pollution into U.S. waterways in 2020.

However, the filmmakers contend there has been relatively low funding invested toward the ecological health of the river.

Morgan McGarvey, U.S. Representative for Kentucky’s 3rd Congressional District, highlighted the disparity between the EPA’s funding of major waterways in the documentary.

“The Ohio River is the largest body of water in America that doesn’t currently receive Federal funding. That’s got to change,” said Rep. McGarvey. “Having a clean river is essential. A major effort I am working on as co-chair of the Ohio River Caucus is to make sure the Ohio River is getting the resources it needs, that it deserves.”

Wicks encouraged everyone to get more involved with the river, and mentioned that up close recreation allows people to understand the water on a deeper level. He invited college students to participate in clean-ups with organizations like Kentucky Waterways Alliance, Beargrass Creek Alliance, and River Fields.

He also encouraged students to help conduct research, Aqlan Lab is taking internship applications through February to participate in a community-engaged ecosystem research project next summer.

You can view the film here.