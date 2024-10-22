By Natalie Harris

In search of a spooky get-together with friends? These haunted attractions in the Louisville region are perfect for the occasion!

The Haunted Hotel

The Haunted Hotel is situated at 3000 S. 4th St, Louisville, KY 40208, about a 15 minute walk from the U of L’s campus. Ticket prices begin at $25.

This attraction is a disturbing and grotesque haunt. The performers can grip, pull, and lift participants, and substances may get into their skin or clothing. It is possible for people to become isolated from their group. The hours of operation can be found on their website.

The Devil’s Attic

The Devil’s Attic is located at 647 W. Hill St, Louisville, KY 40208, about a five-minute drive from campus. Ticket prices start at $25.

This haunted experience is an intense attraction that blends elements from classic horror films, including a frightful spin on some of Halloween’s legendary monsters. The Devil’s Attic is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. until midnight.

The Waverly Hills Haunted House

The Waverly Hills Haunted House is situated at 4400 Paralee Dr, Louisville, KY 40272, about a 20 minute drive from U of L’s campus. Tickets cost $20 cash at the gate.

This haunted house features jump-scares, classic Halloween characters, gore, and blood. Waverly Hills is regarded as one of the most haunted places in the world in addition to being a haunted attraction. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

Field of Screams

Field of Screams is located at 132 Darnall Ave, Brandenburg, KY 40108, about a 40 minute drive from U of L. Tickets begin at $15 cash only.

The attractions include a six-acre corn maze, a two-story haunted barn, a Hayride to Hell, and forbidden woodlands. All of these areas are teeming with aggressive and possessive monsters. Field of Screams operates on Fridays and Saturdays from dusk until 1 a.m.

Grim Trails Haunted Attraction

Grim Trails Haunted Attraction is situated at 2600 Freys Hill Rd, Louisville, KY, 40223, about a 25 minute drive from campus. The admission is $28.30.

It is a haunting trail patterned after fairytales and folklore, featuring sinister legends and strange monsters from all across the world. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to midnight.