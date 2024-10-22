by Laren Hines and Forde Womack

Friday night, U of L’s National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC) hosted their 32nd annual Homecoming Step Show at the Brown Theatre. The show featured five of UofL’s “Divine Nine” chapters: Alpha Phi Alpha (Alpha Pi), Delta Sigma Theta (Xi), Phi Beta Sigma (Tau), Sigma Gamma Rho (Eta Omega), and Zeta Phi Beta (Delta Theta).

Two fraternities also brought performances from further east – Iota Phi Theta (Zeta Psi) from the University of Kentucky and Omega Psi Phi (Psi Psi) from Kentucky State University.

The panel of nine judges represented all of the sororities and fraternities within the “Divine Nine,” including Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, whose chapters did not compete this year. Each organization brought a respective crowd of their members to the auditorium. Students Jaidyn Logan and Q. Mekhi served as the hosts of the evening, popping out between performances to engage the crowd and introduce each act.

Sigma Gamma Rho – Eta Omega opened the night with a synchronized song and dance number based on the 2006 musical drama “Dreamgirls.” Members were dressed in gold fringe and royal blue silk, reflecting their chapter’s signature colors. Their routine loosely followed the plot and mixes modern rap with snippets from the “Dreamgirls” soundtrack. The poodles also twirled and tapped small canes throughout the set.

Omega Psi Phi – Psi Psi kicked off the second performance with a bit, talking about having to come “all the way down to Louisville to show them a step show.” The fraternity stepped out all wearing the same outfit – Jheri curl wigs and black tracksuits with “OWA” airbrushed on the back. The choreography included high jumps and kicks, along with an iconic lip-syncing of N.W.A’s “Boyz-N-The-Hood.”

Zeta Phi Beta – Delta Theta followed. Set in an after-school detention session, their performance began with an impressive stunt. A group of Zetas lay on a square arrangement of chairs, which were gradually taken away from under them until they were balancing on one another. The main theme was revealed as Jigsaw cycled in, assigning a set of iconic “SAW” challenges in order to escape detention. Other stunts and challenges followed, culminating in a 45 second “break down” – a rhythmic step break that intensified as their time drew to a close. The Zetas strolled off of the stage to “Redrum” by 21 Savage.

Alpha Phi Alpha – Alpha Pi ended the first half with a Back to the Future skit, with the fraternity accidentally setting off a time machine. The Alphas changed into a mixed set of outfits, all reminiscent of decades past, as they stepped and strolled their way back to the present. The first half ended with a whistle-led stroll-off to M.O.P.’s “Ante Up”.

A quick intermission kept the energy up in the theatre between performances. The hosts initiated a dance off among four audience members, gave away field passes to the UofL v. Miami football game, and called upon the D.J. to play a number of iconic stroll songs. Fraternities and sororities alike assembled into their chapter lines and strolled across the auditorium until the intermission’s end.

Phi Beta Sigma – Tau kicked off the second half. Each fraternity member argued their case for a different R&B song, switching between songs and chants before slowing into a slow, grandiose step sequence with short chants and still poses. The Sigmas, decked out in royal blue vests and collard dress shirts, strolled back around the stage before letting brother Maxton Campbell close out the set with the iconic “Sigma Walk.”

Iota Phi Theta – Zeta Psi’s performance included heavy western themes, in line with their mascot (the centaur) and one of their many organizational nicknames (“outlaws”). While a majority of the chapter hailed from the University of Kentucky, the Iotas also featured UofL’s newest initiate – their first since the return of the Epsilon Iota chapter earlier this semester – Nehemiah “Nemo” Davis.

Delta Sigma Theta – Xi closed out the show with their own “SAW” story. A video shows members being taken out by creatures in pig masks as red smoke fills the stage. The Deltas took on numerous challenges, each one paying homage to the four fraternities of the Divine 9 through signature stroll moves. In another twist, the ladies donned blindfolds before nailing a series of complex line moves.

Two organizations came away with the title of “StepShow Champions” this year – Delta Sigma Theta and Alpha Phi Alpha. With this win, the Alphas clinched back-to-back championship titles. Both the fraternity and sorority won $1,000 checks for their respective chapters.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council at The University of Louisville is comprised of all “Divine Nine” or historically Black National Greek Letter sororities and fraternities. Follow U of L NPHC on Instagram to keep up with all of the chapters, or learn how to join an organization here.