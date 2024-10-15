By Caroline Gibbs

Homecoming at the University of Louisville is more than just a football game; it is a time of celebration, community, tradition, and spirit. With a week full of events designed to excite school pride, Homecoming provides an exciting opportunity for students, alumni, and faculty to come together. For those who could not attend the Homecoming Parade, the Red Barn offered an inclusive space for continued celebration at the Homecoming Parade Cookout; it was there the top five Homecoming candidates were announced.

Alli Geiger, a member of the Student Government Association’s Student Activities Board played a key role in organizing this cookout. This year marked Geiger’s first time supporting the event, although she has attended Homecoming festivities for three years already. Geiger says her main goal is to bring people together.

“Our goal is to create a space where students, staff, and alumni can reconnect, forget about schoolwork and personal stress, and celebrate our love for sports and the university,” Geiger said. “Even those who might not feel a strong connection to school spirit can enjoy unique food offerings that differ from our usual campus fare.”

Geiger emphasized the importance of stepping out of comfort zones and trying new experiences. In her first year on the Student Activities Board, she has not only helped foster a sense of community among students, but she has also forged new friendships herself.

The Homecoming Cookout Parade embodies the spirit of the University of Louisville; it is a welcoming, inclusive environment where everyone can celebrate together. That is why so many alumni feel like they can come back to reconnect with their peers. They may not be a student anymore, but they know that they are always welcome to come back.

During Oct. 14-20, there is a week of events and activities to celebrate alumni. Louisville has created a safe space for alumni to “reconnect, reminisce, and reunite” for the love of the university. As the university continues to cultivate such spaces, it reinforces the bond that makes the university feel like a special place to call home.

“The Red Barn has always been a safe space on campus,” Geiger said. “And it is wonderful to see more students getting involved in campus life again.”