By Jai’Michael Anderson

The University of Louisville is celebrating its largest-ever incoming freshman class.

According to preliminary figures, 3,125 students enrolled for the fall 2024 semester. Not only is this the largest freshman class the university has seen, but it is the third straight year this record has been set.

Over half of the class of 2028 already hold college credits, and nearly 30% are out-of-state students.

The class of 2028 showed an increase in STEM and Health interested students as well. These majors saw a jump in enrollment from 34.39% last year to 38.72%.

“Our dedication to student success and being a locally- and nationally-connected campus has positioned UofL as a leader in preparing our graduates for in-demand careers,” said UofL President Kim Schatzel. “The increased enrollment in STEM fields is a testament to our commitment to addressing critical societal challenges.”

In addition to this, over one-third of the class of 2028 are first-generation students with an average high school GPA of 3.61.

