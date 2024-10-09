By Jai’Michael Anderson

The Barn Bash, a charity concert benefitting victims of human trafficking and domestic violence, is set to take place on Friday, Oct. 11 in the Red Barn.

The concert, sponsored by the RSO Women 4 Women, will feature performances from local rock bands including Portrait of Class, Daisy Chain, Sweet Lady Band, and Pink Crayons who played in last year’s Battle of the Bands at the Red Barn.

The head organizer of the event, Bella Fichetola, says she wants to use Louisville’s music scene to bring more fun events to campus.

“I think all of the other events are kind of more school-focused or organization-focused, so I thought this would be a cool way to bring what Louisville is to UofL,” Fichetola said.

In addition, various RSOs and student vendors will be tabling at the event. There will also be a photo booth and several giveaways throughout the night including the drawing for a $75 Buffalo Wild Wings gift card.

All ticket sales will benefit Sycamore Farm, a Christian non-profit organization that provides refuge for women who have been sexually exploited.

Fichetola says that the nonprofit, located in South Louisville, provides housing to these women, some of which being recently released from jail. She says their resources offer a safe place for women to get back on their feet and find jobs.

As an organizer, Fichetola hopes the event can garner more support and attention for the nonprofit and its cause which she says gets overlooked due to limited funding.

Food will be provided with the purchase of a ticket; attendees can choose from a Chick-Fil-A sandwich or salad.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and performances will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online for $10 or $15 at the door.

You can find more updates and information on the event’s Instagram page.