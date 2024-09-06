By Derek DeBurger and Elizabeth Scanland

Louisville football will face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after opening up their season with a dominant 62-0 shutout win.

Unlike themselves

The Gamecocks had about the worst start to a season that they could’ve imagined. They lost 55-27 in a game where they were favored by three points.

Seventeen of their 27 points were scored in the fourth quarter when the game was already well out of hand.

Similar to last season, the Gamecocks cycled between two quarterbacks; Logan Smothers and Tyler Huff. Smothers started for the Gamecocks but failed to find the endzone himself and was sacked twice. Huff had an up and down day, leading three scoring drives–including one 92-yard touchdown–but throwing two interceptions.

A key offensive player for the Gamecocks running back Tre Stewart who has 62 rushing yards and one touchdown on just four carries. Jax State likes to ground and pound on offense, so expect to see Stewart to touch the ball many more times on Saturday.

Ashton Gillotte, who already has four tackles and one sack of the season, is one Cards defender to pay attention to. Alongside USF Transfer Tramel Logan, Louisville will look to be disruptive early and often in the run game.

If the Gamecocks get out of their offense and rely heavily on the passing game, Louisville could cause some problems. Quincy Riley and the rest of the highly-touted secondary should make a meal of any and all passing downs.

Two sides of the same coin

Jax State looked like they would have rather been anywhere other than a football field in week one. They gave up 552 total yards and 25 first downs to Coastal Carolina, allowing the Chanticleers to possess the ball for nearly 40 minutes.

If Tyler Shough and the rest of the skill positions perform like they did against Austin Peay, Louisville will have no trouble scoring more than 55 points on Saturday.

Overall, Louisville has the advantage on both sides of the ball this game and it should be an easy win for the Cardinals in front of a packed house.