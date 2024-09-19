By Morgan Davenport

No. 4 Louisville takes down their biggest rival No. 11 Kentucky in a thrilling four-set match.

Flying high

Louisville started out with high momentum from the first serve. Anna DeBeer played extremely well all around, having consistent serves and playing incredible back row defense. DeBeer was also a powerhouse on the net, having 13 kills on the night.

The Cards also thrived with their solo blocking, specifically Cara Cresse and Phekran Kong.

In addition to DeBeer’s defense, Elena Scott had 20 digs on the night and was making no ball hit the ground during a tough rally.

Louisville would win the first set 25-21.

The Cardinals started off set two with a run on the Wildcats. Kong took charge at the net continuing with her solo blocks and powerful swings. Louisville kept a constant lead the whole set, making sure to play hard.

Louisville easily took the set 25-18.

Delayed gratification

It was looking like it was going to be a Cardinal sweep but UK took a major lead in the third set.

The Cardinals struggled with communication and let a lot of balls drop.

Charitie Luper went down with what looked like an ankle injury after landing on the blockers foot, but she persisted and played on. Luper had eight kills on the night in spite of her injury.

Unfortunately, the Cardinals couldn’t keep up with UK’s momentum and fell 25-20 in the third.

The fourth and final set began neck and neck between both teams. Louisville regained their momentum and their communication reverted back to the first two sets.

The Cards were able to gain an eight-point lead and kept it throughout the entire set. Reese Robins won the game with an impressive kill, making it her 11th of the night.

The Cardinals played as a team and took the set from UK 25-16 and the match 3-1.

The Louisville Cardinals are now 8-1 on the season and with their fourth consecutive win over the Wildcats.

Photo Courtesy // Morgan Simmons, UK Athletics