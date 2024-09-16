By Harry Barsan

Louisville rugby outdoes themselves with a resounding home shutout over the Ohio Bobcats.

The Cards started their scoring early and often. After pinning a scrum deep into their own territory, the Cards then quickly forced a turnover. The turnover lead to a wide open try by fly-half Bliss Archibald.

The Cards tacked on six more tries by the half, including two by winger Jack Eberle to make the score 47-0 at the half.

An equally dominant second half highlighted by a three-try effort from scrum-half Cameron Donlon, propelled the Cardinals to an uncontested 85-0 victory. JB Meier led the team with 17 points, scoring a try along with six successful conversions.

The Cardinals are now 2-0 for the season.

A two try showing by George Perry led the B-side to a convincing 75-0 win. The Cardinal’s B-side team is now 2-0 as well for the season.

Louisville looks to have kept stride with their success over the past few years with no signs of slowing down.

The Cardinals will now be on bye until they travel to Western Michigan on Oct. 5.