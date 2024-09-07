By Tyler Bright

The Louisville Cardinals Men’s Soccer Team played their first conference game at home at Dr. Mark & Cindy Lynn Stadium, but falling against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The matchup between the two sides was quite interesting, as the Cardinals were undefeated with a 3-0-0 record. Meanwhile, Notre Dame, coming off an NCAA championship appearance, held a 0-0-2 record, which knocked them out of the United Coaches top 25.

After a weather delay, Notre Dame’s Nolan Spicer had to change jerseys due to a minor injury. Shortly after returning to the field, he delivered a key assist that set up Bryce Boneau, who scored the opening goal for Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have been 32-0 since 2021 when scoring first.

Louisville responded with JP Jordan setting up Ethan Subachan for a left-footed goal to tie the game at 1-1. However, Jacob Bartlett put the Irish back in front with a strike into the net, making it 1-2.

The second half was a defensive stalemate, with freshman goalkeeper Blake Kelly of Notre Dame notching his first win of his young collegiate career. He became the first true freshman in 30 years to start for the Fighting Irish.

The Cardinals made valiant efforts to equalize, including a Sander Roed header that bounced off the right post, but they were unable to capitalize.

Louisville lost 1-2.