Dear Freshman,

Hi!

I’m Kayla Francisco, a senior at the University of Louisville. I moved here all the way from New Jersey when I was 17, chasing my dream of becoming a college cheerleader. As someone who took that leap into the unknown, I know firsthand how overwhelming it can feel to be an out-of-state freshman at a big school like U of L. Trust me, I get it; it can be tough to find your place at first.

But don’t worry! I’ve been there, and I’ve got some tips to help you out. One of the best ways to start meeting people is by joining a sport or club. For me, cheerleading has been my anchor. My teammates have become like family, and being part of a team gave me a sense of belonging from the start.

If sports aren’t your thing, do not fret, because there are plenty of other ways to get involved. While I’ve never been part of it myself, greek life is a great option to meet new people. Many of my friends are involved and they absolutely love it. It’s a fantastic way to make connections and find your community on campus.

Another option is to check out the Student Activities Center (SAC). They’re always hosting events, and different clubs are always looking for new members. Whether you’re into arts, academics, or something completely different, there’s bound to be a group that’s perfect for you.

Just remember, everyone is looking to make friends and find their people, just like you. So, get out there, try something new, and don’t be afraid to put yourself out there—you never know what great friendships or experiences you’ll find!

Welcome to U of L! You’ve got this.

Best,

Kayla Francisco