By Nic Terrell

The Cardinals Field Hockey team is off to a great start this year with a 5-3 record, with each loss being against a top-15-ranked team. This is a very impressive showing for the Cardinals as they battled the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins in double overtime and only losing by two goals to the then-top-ranked team in the nation, the Northwestern Wildcats.

It should come as no surprise that the Cardinals are No. 13 in the NFHCA Top-20 because they are led by the Louisville legend Justine Sowry. Under Sowry’s leadership, the Cardinals have 180 wins, three conference titles and nine NCAA tournament appearances in 13 years.

Last year, the Cardinals had a 15-7 record and made their fifth-consecutive NCAA tournament appearance. During their current five-year run, the Cards have made the quarterfinals three times with the most recent trop coming a year ago.

Alongside the talented coach is a team filled with NFHCA All-West Region honorees and All-Americans like Aimee Plumb and Mia Duchars.

One of the main contributors to the team is middle Duchars. As an All-American and All-ACC First Team member, Duchars is not afraid to lead the Cards into victory as a fifth year senior.

So far this year, Rylie Wollerton and Izzy Bianco are the two leading scorers for the Cardinals with Wollerton recording four goals and Bianco scoring three. The pair of juniors is wreaking havoc for the Cardinals’ opponents. Make sure you look for them to be leading the charge at the next game you go to.

Sep. 29 will start a run of three road games for the Cardinals before they face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels on Oct. 11.

Photo Courtesy // Adam Mouchrani, Louisville Athletics