By Derek DeBurger and Evan Latimer

The Cardinals are set to kick off the 2024 season Aug. 31 against the Austin Peay Governors.

Questions on offense

New seasons bring new questions, and perhaps the biggest question mark facing this team is new quarterback Tyler Shough. Shough is a seventh-year senior who has retained his eligibility due to an inability to stay on the field.

When healthy, Shough has shown pro potential at the position. The 2020 season saw him throwing for 1,559 yards on a 63.5 completion percentage and 13 touchdowns to six interceptions. If Shough stays healthy, he could orchestrate a much improved offensive squad.

The next question becomes who will separate themselves as the top option at wide out?

The most anticipated receiver coming into the season, Caullin Lacy, has been ruled out indefinitely with a broken Collarbone. Alabama Transfer Ja’Corey Brooks has been the recipient of praise from the coaching staff, but has been in an out of practices with injuries of his own. Chris Bell is the top returning option, but he failed to consistently perform to the best of his ability.

In a surprising twist, Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has officially returned to the team as of Wednesday. Huggins-Bruce transferred to South Carolina after the 2023 season, only to re-enroll at Louisville late last week. Huggins-Bruce will compete with Jadon Thompson, Cataurus Hicks and Jahlil McClain for reps at the slot.

In spite of all the options, no clear favorite has emerged in Summer and Fall camps. If Shough is as advertised, he can’t throw the ball to himself.

Revolving door

While only four players for Louisville were selected in the NFL Draft, a number of others were signed as undrafted free agents and a number more graduated.

However, for the second offseason in a row, head coach Jeff Brohm has brought in one of the highest rated transfer portal classes to reload and build up depth. UCF transfer Corey Thornton is expected to start opposite of elite shutdown-corner Quincy Riley. Devin Neal and M.J. Griffin will round out the back of what will be one of the best secondary units in the country.

Preseason All-American Ashton Gillotte will be joined by Harvard transfer Thor Griffith and MTSU transfer Richard Kinley. Dez Tell and Ramon Puryear are another couple of returners that should make huge impacts on a disruptive defensive line.

Even if Louisville comes onto the field Saturday and underwhelms at every position group, the Cards should have no trouble taking care of business against Austin Peay.

Photo Courtesy // Taris Smith, Louisville Athletics