In a little house on South Third street in downtown Louisville lives a trio of Young Entrepreneurs. Tyler, Peyton and Hunter all live in a house sharing the responsibility of washing, drying and selling clothes on Depop and out of their garage. All three have operate with different names on Instagram and Depop with clothes available. Peyton Berry and Tyler Paul are currently students at UofL and have been making recent waves with their business “Three Guys with Clothes.” They’ve popped up a few times on campus, The group has done charity events for different fraternities on campus, namely Spin for Steven, a charity event dedicated to cycling in memory of Steven Vanhover, and the recent campus event Ice Breaker Yard Show.

Being in marketing and business has helped the pair make the shop what it is now, both digital and physical. Their physical shop is located at their house, they vet their clients based on Instagram messages or through Depop inquiries. They hope that getting more gigs through campus events and helping with charities will help bolster their business rather than paying for exclusive advertisements. Their storefront also includes a lot of University of Kentucky and UofL merchandise.

The group has been selling clothes online for 2 years, quitting their conventional day jobs nearly a year ago, Peyton and Tyler both worked at the 21c hotel restaurant Proof on Main. For them, it seemed that it was the next best step, and since quitting they’ve been living comfortably. Peyton Berry, also a junior and business major, says “I don’t often feel stress because there truly isn’t much anymore when it comes to plans. I’m a much better scheduler and time manager thanks to college and business school itself.”

“Some of the professors here have given tidbits {of advice} that stick with me, one that I’ve had this year told me ‘Entrepreneurship is a habit, people who do it best work it into their everyday life.’- That resonated with me because that’s something that I’ve noticed doing this, you do have to weave it into your day.” Tyler adds, this was a big plunge for them both, and it’s been paying off.

“Quit putting off whatever you wanna try, start now, ever since I’ve started doing this more, my main wish is I’d started sooner.” Tyler says, as a word of advice for anyone with a business ideas. “I do agree with Tyler. My advice would be to believe in your capabilities. As cliché as it is, it’s 100% the truth when you take a gamble in life like starting your own business – you must have confidence in yourself.” Peyton adds.

Three Guys with Clothes will be at Fleur de Flea on Waterfront Park for their second year in a row on Saturday, August 31st. Fleur de Flea owner, Lisa Porter encourages any entrepreneurs selling vintage clothes to apply through their website to make it to Fleur de Flea’s outdoor shop.