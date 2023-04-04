Five dead, nine injured in downtown Louisville shooting; suspect confirmed dead by LMPD

By Tate Luckey

All U of L classes are canceled for the rest of the day after a mass shooting at a bank in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville Metro Police Department announced Monday that a shooting had occurred at the Old National Bank downtown, leaving 5 dead and 9 injured.

Two of the injured victims have been confirmed as LMPD officers. There are two injured victims in critical condition as of 1 p.m., including one of the officers. The suspect has been confirmed deceased.

U of L Health said as of 1 p.m., three of the victims have already been discharged. Police have determined a possible connection to the bank, as the shooter was a former employee.

“We believe this is a lone gunman involved in this that did have a connection to the bank. We’re trying to establish what that connection was to the business, but it appears he was a previous employee,” Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said at a news conference.

Community Response

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg commended LMPD’s response to the situation, saying those who arrived saved lives.

“Our community will continue to come together,” he said. “We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence. And we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence.”

Governor Andy Beshear said in a press conference at Slugger Field Monday that he lost “a very close friend that didn’t make it today,” holding back tears. “We’ve got to do what we have always done after these last three years after everything. We’ve got to wrap our arms around these families. And everybody who needs it. Don’t be afraid to get some help.”

In an email from Kim Schatzel, she canceled classes addressing the importance of support during this time.

U of L Students, faculty, and Staff, The University of Louisville joins our community in mourning the loss of life and serious injuries from today’s shooting at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims. A second shooting near 8th and Chestnut streets this morning adds to the tragedy of this difficult day. Out of respect for the victims and to provide emotional support to our students, faculty and staff, we are canceling classes and closing campuses for the rest of the day. If you are in a building that is locked down, please follow instructions for your building. The Student Activities Center and the Ville Grill will remain open to provide food service until 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Senseless acts of violence hit hard, particularly when they occur so close to our community. We want to remind you that at UofL safety is our highest priority. Please remember that resources are available for those needing help processing today’s news.

LMPD also confirmed Monday there is no active shooter at or near JCTC. One man has died and a woman was injured in an unrelated incident earlier that day. All campuses have also ceased activity for the day.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal //