In the wake of recent events on campus concerning the LGBT community—particularly those of the trans community—the UofL chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) held an LGBT focused town hall Wednesday evening in the Bingham Humanities Building.

Students shared stories about their experiences as an LGBT+ person, and the discussion then turned to recent events both on and off campus, and what students would like to see the university do to protect the LGBT+ community.

The Kentucky legislature overrode Governor Beshear’s veto of Senate Bill 150 Wednesday afternoon, which prevents Kentucky minors under the age of 18 from receiving any sort of gender affirming care, and limits instruction of LGBT history in public schools, among other things.

Students expressed concerns over UofL’s status as a public institution funded by state money and how the university plans to continue its claims to equality and inclusion.

