By Tate Luckey and Joe Wilson

On Feb. 28, students gathered outside Grawemeyer Hall to protest the university’s handling of recent incidents involving transgender students.

The U of L Trans Rights Alliance and the Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) hosted the event, in which students chalked messages around campus in support of the transgender community.

The protest comes a day after the university released a statement expressing regret for the incidents as well as U of L’s commitment to remaining an LGBTQ-friendly institution.

Moth Sanchez, the co-president of SAGA, addressed the crowd outside Grawemeyer. “Like many of you, I have experienced transphobia on this campus. I came to U of L specifically because of its supposed friendliness to queer students. That status has been shattered in my eyes, in large part due to this university’s inaction. The university administration sees us. They know we’re here, and they know what we’re fighting for. Their inaction is purposeful.”

Pictured below is some of the chalk messaging written in front of Grawemeyer Hall.

File Photos // The Louisville Cardinal //