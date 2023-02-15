By Spencer Laws

The 2013 men’s basketball National Championship team is set to be honored Saturday, Feb. 18 against Clemson (18-7, 10-4 ACC) at 7 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.

It has been 10 years since the magic historical run ended with the Cards knocking off the Michigan Wolverines in Atlanta.

The tournament was capped off with then senior Luke Hancock being named the NCAA Most Outstanding Player. He etched his name in history with fellow Cardinals Darrell Griffith (1980) and Pervis Ellison (1986).

Many members from the 2013 team will be attending, including Mike Baffour, Logan Baumann, Wayne Blackshear, Jordan Bond, Gorgui Dieng, Luke Hancock, Montrezl Harrell, Tim Henderson, Mike Marra, Zach Price, Peyton Siva, Stephan Van Treese and Kevin Ware.

Players Chane Behanan, Mangok Mathiang, and Russ Smith are the only players that are confirmed not to make an appearance Saturday night.

Many fans remember the 2013 run coining the “Win it for Ware” phrase. Sophomore Guard Kevin Ware endured a gruesome compound leg fracture in the first half of the Elite Eight game against Duke.

Ware is famously remembered for repeating the phrase, “I’m fine, just win the game” repeatedly after being tended too.

The elusive banner

In addition to the players being celebrated, Athletic Director Josh Heird has worked to raise a banner that does not violate the NCAA’s restrictions since the title was vacated in 2018 — a banner reading “2013 Final Coaches Poll #1” will be raised in the KFC Yum! Center Saturday night.

In addition to the celebration, fans can purchase upper-level tickets for just $13 to attend the game and help celebrate this team, which can purchased here.

File Photo // GoCards.com //