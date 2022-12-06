By Tate Luckey

It’s BACK! U of L Dining once again served a packed house during their 2022 Late Night Breakfast, sponsored by the SRC and SAC. From 8-10, students came in droves to fill up their plate(s) with donuts, fruit, french toast sticks, bacon, eggs, waffles, chicken tenders, and pancakes. Peanut butter/chocolate and mixed berry smoothies were provided, too.

File Photos // Tate Luckey, The Louisville Cardinal //