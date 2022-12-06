U of L Dining hosts “Late Night Breakfast” event in preparation for finals week
By Tate Luckey
It’s BACK! U of L Dining once again served a packed house during their 2022 Late Night Breakfast, sponsored by the SRC and SAC. From 8-10, students came in droves to fill up their plate(s) with donuts, fruit, french toast sticks, bacon, eggs, waffles, chicken tenders, and pancakes. Peanut butter/chocolate and mixed berry smoothies were provided, too.
File Photos // Tate Luckey, The Louisville Cardinal //
Interim President Lori Gonzalez serves some eggs during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
Scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, and tater tots that were served during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
SGA President Dorian Brown speedily cooks some pancakes during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
SGA Vice President Katie Hayden tries to shovel some pancakes during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
The chicken and waffles/biscuits and gravy are served during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
Students fill up their plates with food during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
A snapshot of the “fruit charcuterie” provided during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
A crowd of students in the Marketplace during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
A whole display of carbohydrates provided during U of L Dining’s “Late Night Breakfast” event
