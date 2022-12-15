By Spencer Laws

Besides finals week, this round-up of athletics news has been nothing short of hectic for students, athletes, and fans alike.

#BroughtBrohmHome

On Dec. 8th, the athletic association announced that Jeff Brohm would be the next head coach of the University of Louisville football team.

Brohm was among every die-hard fan’s pick to take over the reins at Cardinal Stadium.

His work in West Lafayette as Purdue University’s head coach was enough to catch athletic director Josh Heird’s eye, the deal was done shortly after the meeting between the two. Brohm came in right away and jumped on the recruiting trail.

Looking to preserve some of the commits from previous head coach Scott Satterfield’s ‘23 class, Brohm went out to California to check up with four-star dual-threat QB Pierce Clarkson, and four-star wide receiver Deandre Moore at St. John’s Bosco.

Deion Branch is still set to lead the Cards in the Battle for the Keg of Nails in the Wasabi Fenway bowl this Saturday, December 17th. He will step in for former head coach Scott Satterfield.

Volleyball is Back in the Final Four

In an intense match on Dec. 10th, the volleyball team once again secured their spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four, making it back-to-back years.

Dani Busboom Kelly and the team were taken to five sets to settle their matchup with the Oregon Ducks, picking up the first in a close 23-25 battle. Oregon came back and picked up the second set in another tight contest, 23-25.

Starting off the third set with an impressive 8-0 run, Oregon came out in a dominant and controlled, winning 25-13. With their back against the wall, the pulled out a 27-25 result to force the fifth set.

The fifth set was all Cards as they sent the Ducks packing with a 15-6 victory to move on.

Louisville players Aiko Jones and Claire Chaussee were named to the All-Region team. Louisville outside hitter Anna Debeer was named Regional MVP.

The team will face off with fellow ACC member Pittsburgh this Thursday, December 15th at 9:30 E.T. Their previous matches with the Panthers this season are split 1-1 — a 2-3 loss at the end of October, and a mid-November 3-0 sweep.

Make it 6 Straight for Women’s Basketball

In addition to all the fun and madness that the University has been experiencing, women’s basketball head coach Jeff Walz and company went down to Lexington and proved they own the state.

The Cards controlled the Wildcats in another Battle of the Bluegrass, beating the Wildcats 86-72, to pick up their sixth straight win over UK.

Hailey Van Lith had a game-high 21 points. Liz Dixon added 16 of her own for the Cards, and Morgan Jones had 12 points to round out the double-digit scorers.

Walz and the team have faced some adversity over the last couple of weeks, dropping some uncharacteristic games. In the “Battle for Atlantis” over Thanksgiving break, the team lost an overtime battle with Gonzaga in the opening matchup. After their win over a very good Texas team, they closed the tourney with another loss, this time to the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State.

The Cards then dropped another tough battle in the ACC/BIG Ten Challenge against No. 5 ranked Ohio State with a 77-96 loss, and a loss to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro, 49-67.

Jeff Walz and the team didn’t panic in the longtime rivalry though. Nor did they against innercity rival Bellarmine, who they trounced 73-43. The team lead by 31 at the beginning of the second half, and the eight points were given up tied the program record for the fewest points allowed in a half.

Louisville will travel to Pittsburgh to open the conference slate on Sunday, December 18. The Cardinals and Panthers are set to square off at the Peterson Event Center at 2 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ACC Network.

Photo Courtesy // GoCards.com //