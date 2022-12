By Hevin Ramsey–

Students from the Alpha Pi Chapter fraternity and students from university-wide organizations helped package meals for families in underdeveloped communities on Saturday in the Red Barn with the nonprofit Love The Hungry. The boxes contained mineral-rich vegetables and nutritious, ready-to-prepare meals to help children with malnutrition. With each box filled, the student volunteers curated the end goal of 25,000 meals.

File Photos // Hevin Ramsey, The Louisville Cardinal //