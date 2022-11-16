By Hevin Ramsey–

The Porter Scholars organization welcomed all students to a free Thanksgiving meal in the Red Barn on Tuesday. With a full plate and plenty of space, students could enjoy a warm meal of dishes like turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, and more, as well as creating new friendships despite the cold, gloomy weather. Small food businesses partook in providing desserts for the students to both spread awareness of their businesses and help feed the incoming students.

Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal