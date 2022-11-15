By David Thompson of the Kentucky Press Association

The Kentucky Journalism Foundation, an affiliate organization of the Kentucky Press Association, is again offering $4,000 10-week internships with Kentucky newspapers. The Host Newspapers will be selected in early December and will be members of the nation’s 10th older state press association. KPA celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2019.

Applications are available from your school’s student publication adviser or by emailing KPA Executive Director at [email protected]

The deadline to apply as a student intern is December 5, 2022. The internship program has been offered annually since 1993 although it was suspended in 2021 because of the pandemic. The KPA Past Presidents select Host Newspapers from applications submitted by eligible newspapers and then the Host Newspapers receive access to the applications of students. Host Newspapers must select their student intern by January 28, 2023, and offer the student to spend 10 weeks during the summer working in a newspaper environment.

The 10- week internship generally starts a week after the end of the Spring semester. The 10 weeks would end in late July. Students interested in news, advertising sales, photography, online, or layout/design are encouraged to apply. Students do not have to be majoring in journalism to be eligible. But the program is open only to students who will have completed the first year of college by May 2023. The internship program was created in 1993 to give students a “real life” experience of working in a newspaper environment with a design to attract them to journalism as a career.

If you have questions about the internship, talk with your student publication adviser or call David T. Thompson at 502-223-8821 in Frankfort.