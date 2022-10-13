By Spencer Laws

After last year’s historic run in the NCAA tournament ending in a Final-Four appearance and collecting an ACC regular season title along the way, the Louisville Women’s Volleyball team has essentially picked up where they left off after last season.

The Cards have already put up an impressive record halfway through this year’s schedule, jumping up as high as the second-ranked team nationally. Among their wins include six ranked opponents, all while only dropping one game.

Other notable wins include a 3-2 win over rival Kentucky in a nationally televised on ESPN in Lexington. It was only the fourth regular season match to be televised on the network since 1997, and the most-watched regular season volleyball game ever, logging 302,000 viewers for that broadcast.

Another impressive streak to note is the unbeaten ACC games that started during the 2020 season. The team has gone 34 ACC games without losing. Head coach Dani Busboom Kelly and the team have been on a tear recently, winning their last ten matches.

With 12 games left in the ACC this season, the Cards are tied at the top of the standings with Pittsburgh, who also stand undefeated 6-0. The team is looking to build upon the experience they gained in the run they had last December in the NCAA tournament to capture the National Championship.

File Photo // GoCards.com //