By Hevin Ramsey–

Hosted by the Hispanic Student Dental Association, SALUD, and the Latino Medical Student Association. It was an incredible social gathering to aid students who feel underrepresented in nursing, dentistry, and medicine called Voces en Salud or Voices in Health. Delicious food, raffle games, music, and thoughtful discussion of being a minority in the medical field between current students and healthcare professionals ended the night perfectly!

Photos by Hevin Ramsey// The Louisville Cardinal