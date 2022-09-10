By: Spencer Laws

Head coach Scott Satterfield took a lot of pressure this week from the media, knowing that he and his team laid a pretty large egg last week at Syracuse.

He said in his press conference Sept. 6, he was very disappointed with how the team played. On top of that, he took a lot of ownership for the downfall himself.

He made a substantial statement going into Orlando and handed UCF a loss in a tough environment after last week’s performance.

The Bounce

The Cardinal offense came out firing on all cylinders, as they put up a 10-play 75-yard drive. This was finished off by a Tiyon Evans 7-yard run for a touchdown, to quiet down the crowd in the ‘Bounce House.’

The other side of the ball was another story. The defense seemed to pick up where it let off last week in Syracuse.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and the UCF offense marched right back down the field with a 10-play 80-yard drive. They ran it down Bryan Brown’s defense mouth to tie the game back up at 7.

However, after that first drive the defense stepped up and only allowed one more touchdown the rest of the game.

The defense proved they can play, it’s only a matter of when they will show up.

Malik Cunningham and the offense struggled in their own right last week, inly being able to reach the end zone once.

They came out this week and showed they can move the ball on all sides of the offense.

Five different players ran the ball, and the offense shelled the ball out to seven different receivers in the passing game.

Five out of the seven receivers that caught a pass had double-digit receiving yards.Tyler Hudson led all receivers with three catches and 67 yards. He was followed by Amari Huggins-Bruce with two catches and 42 yards.

Cunningham finished with 195 yards passing, completing 14 of 29 attempts. Not a fantastic stat line by Malik’s standards, but he was able to be very dangerous in the run game.

Cunningham was the Cards leading rusher with 121 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. With that touchdown, he moved into 3rd all time in rushing touchdowns for Louisville. He trails only Lenny Lyles and Lamar Jackson.

Cunningham was followed by Tiyon Evans, who had 76 yards on 19 attempts and a touchdown.

Evans continues to show that he is a very reliable back who can run between the tackle and make defenders miss in the flats.

Questions We Have

Lastly, two questions we still have going forward with this team and staff.

Is Scott Satterfield here to stay?

The narrative of Scott Satterfield and is he going to hold onto his job continues to be the most talked about storyline from this team.

Satterfield cools his seat down a little, with a win coming out of Orlando. However, the Knights were only a couple plays away from scoring a touchdown that would’ve made things a lot more interesting in those last final minutes.

Can Bryan Brown and the defense put together a full game?

We see that the defense has struggled so far with tackling and stopping the run. UCF tapped into that weakness early, as they ran the wildcat offense in the red-zone for both of their touchdowns in the first half.

To be relevant in the ACC, the defense and Bryan Brown are going to have to figure out how to slow offenses down in the run game.

It was announced before the game that Arizona State Transfer Jermayne Lole will miss the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

To the defensive’s credit, the Cards did record four sacks last night while holding the Knights scoreless in the second half.

Going Forward

The Cards have another short week, with ACC rival Florida State coming to town Friday.

This game will foretell where this team is going this year. Did we see a Louisville football team that is going to compete and fight hard? Or is inconsistency going to rule Scott Satterfield and the Cards?

Card Nation has been brought back, just in time to pack Cardinal Stadium Friday night for the home opener.