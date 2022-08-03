By Joe Wilson —

The U of L Campus Store will be conducting all textbook sales online beginning in the Fall 2022 semester.

On Aug. 2, the Campus Store announced it will no longer carry physical textbooks. Instead, students will order their course materials on the bookstore’s website. Students can type in their student ID numbers to find all the textbooks and course materials they will need for the semester. Just as in previous years, students can choose between new, used, rental, physical and digital books. The bookstore will not change the way students buy digital textbooks and course materials.

The bookstore will offer free, in-store pick up, but students may choose to ship their books to an off-campus location at a flat fee of $7.50. In-store pick up orders will be ready within 2-4 days, while shipping orders are expected to arrive within 3-4 days.

“This is an exciting time in the campus store,” says Jen Horvatinovich, the bookstore manager. “The University decided this past Spring to go with our hybrid textbook model to be able to carry more apparel and higher end clothing in store for students, staff, faculty, alumni, and families.” She explains that over 80 percent of students already order their books online, so most students won’t change the way they buy their school supplies.

All book returns, rental check-ins and buy backs will continue to take place in-store. The Campus Store will accept refunds until Aug. 29.