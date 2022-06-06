By Jacob Maslow – Branded Content

Do you know any United States Navy members who spend a significant portion of their lives putting their home country’s needs before their very own?

Now is the time to show them that you recognize what they have done and that such a selfless individual deserves incredible unique military gifts to enjoy during their off-hours.

Instead of spending a whole afternoon scratching your head for answers, here are some great gift ideas for members of the Navy that have earned some extra recognition.

Personalized Whiskey Box Set

When it is time to kick back and relax with military buddies, one great gift for members of the US Navy is a whiskey gift set to thank them for their service.

Be sure to choose a US Navy gift set wherein every single item in the set is specially engraved with the name and rank they earned when they served.

You might even get a glimpse of a tear dropping down from the eyes of this trained-to-be-tough soldier with this personalized gift set when they’re using the glass to sip their favorite whiskey with the decanter.

Now you have given them a reason to socialize more and make time to celebrate life after a long day’s work so they can enjoy some relaxation with a delicious glass of whiskey in their personalized glasses.

Find other ways to make this gift set personal by searching for their favorite color, giving them even more reasons to treat this whiskey box set as a keepsake. They can show it off whenever they have guests and keep it as a memento of their experience in the Navy.

Don’t leave that naval officer high and dry. Get them the good stuff, some premium whiskey that suits the special occasion that you are getting them this gift for in the first place.

Veteran Flag Case

If you are buying a gift for a Navy veteran who has already concluded their many years of service, get them a beautiful retirement flag case to display their American or United States Navy flag inside with pride and a personalized plaque to place on their living room mantle for all to see.

Navy Decor

For Navy members who genuinely appreciate their military branch’s rich and expansive history, consider getting this gentleman or superwoman this brass telegraph as a US Navy gift to showcase this vintage decor piece to display in their office or personal study.

Books for Your Favorite Naval Officer

If that special sailor in your life is an avid reader, then you know exactly what you need to do, find out which books they are looking forward to getting their hands on, or get them to share their Amazon Wish List with you.

If you are unable to figure out which books they actually would make time to read at the moment, you can pay for them to use an e-book platform for them to be able to download books on their own time. Also, you won’t have to worry about shipping costs and lengthy delivery times that could be too late for the special occasion.

They may even be interested in listening to audiobooks, so keep that in mind.

Custom United States Navy Caps

Imagine the looks on those special Naval officers in your life’s faces when they realize that you just got them custom us navy ball caps?

Customize their caps with ships, insignias, badges, and colors, although being that they are in the Navy, you can’t go wrong with getting them a navy blue custom US Navy cap.

Quality Custom Embroidered Navy Hats

Choose the U.S. Navy Ship Class, and add the ship name, hull number, and optional text on the back of the cap. Ships and text are professionally embroidered directly onto your cap. Hats are made and embroidered in the USA.

Durable Watch

Casio G-Shock watches are an excellent way to give the gift of a timepiece that has a timeless style.

The GA110 is a particular model of Casio G-Shocks with bold colors, shock resistance, water resistance up to depths of 200 meters, and LED light.

It also doesn’t hurt that G-Shocks have a battery life of about two years, and they can keep time accuracy to within 15 seconds of the set time in the course of a month.

Night Sky Star Map

For a truly unique gift for members of the US Navy, why not offer them a Night Sky Star Map that showcases the exact alignment of the stars on a particular date in a direct location that you can enter into the website?

Night Sky Star maps is a personalized present for nature lovers, world travelers, those that ask curious questions about the cosmos, and that science buff that once donned a naval uniform or currently still does.

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow //