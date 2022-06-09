By Jacob Maslow – Branded Content

Bus shelter advertising may be the perfect option for you if you’re looking for a new way to market your business! But before you spend your money, there are a few things you need to know.

This blog post will discuss everything you need to know about bus shelter ads. In addition, we’ll cover topics such as transit advertising and how to create a successful marketing campaign. So if you’re considering using bus shelters to promote your business, read on!

What Are Bus Shelter Ads?

Bus shelter ads are a type of out-of-home advertising (OOH) that uses bus shelters as a platform to display advertisements. Bus shelter ads can promote products, services, or events.

How Can It Benefit Your Business?

There are many benefits of bus shelter advertising. First, bus shelter ads are a great way to reach a large audience. According to the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA), OOH advertising reaches more than 95% of people ages 18-49.

Second, bus shelter ads are cost-effective. They are often less expensive than other forms of advertising. They can be used to target a specific audience. Bus shelter ads will be ideal if you want to reach people who take public transportation.

Additionally, bus shelter ads can create brand awareness and recall. A study conducted by Arbitron Inc. found that bus shelter ads had a 97% brand awareness rate.

What Is Transit Advertising?

Transit advertising is a form of bus shelter advertising that uses buses, trains, subways, and other forms of public transportation as a platform to display advertisements. Transit advertising can be used to promote products, services, or events.

How Is It Different From Bus Shelter Advertising?

The main difference between transit advertising and bus shelter advertising is the platform used to display the advertisements. Transit advertising uses public transportation as a platform, while bus shelter advertising uses bus shelters.

Creating a Successful Marketing Campaign

Now that you know the benefits of bus shelter advertising, it’s time to learn how to create a successful marketing campaign. There are four critical elements to creating a successful bus shelter ad campaign:

A clear and concise message: Your bus shelter ad should have a clear and concise message. The text should be easy to read and understand. An eye-catching design: Your bus shelter ad should have an eye-catching design. This will help ensure that people notice your ad. A call to action: Your bus shelter ad should have a call to action. This could be something like “Visit our website for more information.” A target audience: When creating your bus shelter ad, you should have a target audience in mind. This will help you make an ad relevant to your target audience.

What Are the Costs Associated With Bus Shelter Advertising?

The cost of bus shelter advertising varies depending on several factors, such as the ad’s size, the bus shelter’s location, and the campaign’s length.

Size: The size of your bus shelter ad will affect the cost. Bus shelter ads come in various sizes, from small ads that are only a few inches wide to large ads that are several feet wide.

Location: The location of the bus shelter will also affect the cost. Bus shelters in high-traffic areas will typically be more expensive than those in lower-traffic spaces.

Length: The length of your bus shelter ad campaign will also affect the cost. Shorter campaigns will typically be less expensive than longer campaigns.

How Can You Measure the Success of Your Bus Shelter Ad Campaign?

There are a few ways to measure the success of your bus shelter ad campaign. One way to measure the success of your bus shelter ad campaign is to track the number of people who see your ad. This can be done by conducting surveys or using traffic counters.

Another way to measure the success of your bus shelter ad campaign is to track the number of people who take action after seeing your ad. This could include tracking website traffic, online sales, or in-store sales. Finally, you can also measure your bus shelter ad’s brand awareness and recall. This can be done by conducting surveys or focus groups.

In Closing.

Now that you know everything you need about bus shelter ads, it’s time to start your marketing campaign! If you follow the tips we’ve outlined above, you’ll be sure to create a successful bus shelter ad campaign. Bus shelter advertising is a highly effective marketing tool that can help businesses reach their goals.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us. We would be happy to help you get started with bus shelter advertising. Thank you for reading!

Photo Courtesy // Jacob Maslow //