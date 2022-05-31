By Tate Luckey

Sloan Struble’s first foray into music came in 2018 when he recorded Fuzzybrain entirely in his bedroom during his senior year. Now, touring as Dayglow, he has amassed a surprisingly dedicated following through social media sites like Tiktok, breaking through with his single “Can I Call You Tonight?”.

His set at Forecastle included songs from his 2018 album, Fuzzybrain, and his 2021 album, Harmony House. They also covered Tears for Fears’ “Everybody Wants to Rule the World”. “Louisville! At least, that’s how the lady at the airport told me to say it. You guys are great! Maybe bring us back again sometime?”

Before his performance, Dayglow talked with The Louisville Cardinal.

I’m going to start by asking you the most important question that I can ask you, as a Texas native: is Bucc-ee’s really that good?

‘Oh yeah, man. It’s great. I currently reside in Austin, but there’s one when I drive to Dallas to visit my parents. It’s a big store, with very good food.”

I see I see, I was curious. Moving on to your music, I would describe your sound as sort of softer in instrumentation, but still energetic in rhythm. How do you translate that feeling into a live performance like at Forecastle?

“I think it’s all just about bringing that energy but having lots of fun. I love interacting with the crowd. I think that’s kind of the idea.”

Speaking of that level of interaction, it’s very interesting that you post videos on your YouTube channel of you breaking down the production of many of your songs. What made you decide to do that?

“Yeah! I find it’s fun to both analyze it and perform it. I know that there are plenty of songs that I hear that I wish were broken down, and I would find it a little bit upsetting if a person I listened to didn’t do that for me.”

Your newest album, Harmony House, came out last year, and you’re here at Forecastle today. Can you talk a bit about what you have planned next?

“Well, for starters, there is more music I’m going to announce soon this year. But for right now, it’s mainly just a lot of touring, having fun.”

