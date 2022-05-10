By Anthony Riley–

Charles Booker, who is running for Kentucky Senate in this year’s congressional election, held a rally for student debt relief at 6pm in the Red Barn on Monday.

Booker, a democrat from Louisville, delivered a speech outlining the issues present in the student loan system and discussed his plans to address the student loan crisis if elected to office.

Both current and former students in the audience shared their thoughts and experiences with paying for college and with taking out student loans.

Photos By Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal