By Hannah Walker–

On Saturday, Jan. 15, Louisville men’s basketball lost in an away game against Pittsburgh with a final score of 65-53.

During the first 11 minutes of the game, U of L took the lead. Junior guard El Ellis and sophomore guard/forward Dre Davis gained a total of five points each during the first half of the game and the team’s offense was off to a great start. However, with 4:56 left in the first half, Pittsburgh took the lead with a score of 28-24 going into halftime.

During the second half of the game, Louisville made an attempt to catch back up. Senior guard Noah Locke was able to score seven points during the last half and fifth year forward/center Malik Williams scored eight points before the game ended. However, it was not enough to catch up to Pittsburgh. U of L travelled home with a loss to the Panthers.

Louisville men’s basketball will be back on their home court to play against Boston College on Jan. 19 at 7:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Adam Creech// U of L Athletics