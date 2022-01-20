By Hannah Walker —

Louisville men’s basketball beat Boston College 67-54 at the KFC Yum! Arena on Wednesday.

After losing the last three games, U of L men’s basketball pulled out a win at home against the Eagles.

During the first half of the game, the teams were neck and neck. With 00:27 left in the first half, redshirt sophomore forward Jae’lyn Withers made a layup and gave Louisville a two-point lead.

Senior guard Noah Locke and junior forward Sydney Curry were the star players of the game. Their performances allowed the Cards to go into halftime with a score of 30-28.

At the beginning of the second half, both teams battled to get ahead. However, U of L started to keep a steady lead 12:26 into the second half.

Fifth year forward/center Malik Williams defended the team by making consistent rebounds, and the team’s offense continued to improve as the game came to an end. This gave U of L the final win for the night.

Louisville men’s basketball will be back at home to play Notre Dame Jan. 22 at 4:00 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Lucas Niemi // U of L Athletics