By Hannah Walker —

On Dec. 4, Louisville men’s basketball played against North Carolina State, and won with a final score of 73-68.

At the end of the first half of the game, Louisville had the lead with a score of 43-29. Fifth year forward/center Malik Williams was a top performer of the night, with 12 points and three rebounds during the first half of the game. Junior guard El Ellis was another top contender during the first half of the game who scored seven points, and was able to help keep Louisville in the lead until halftime.

During the second half of the game, Louisville continued to take the lead by scoring an additional 30 points. Sophomore forward Matt Cross scored nine points and four rebounds, and graduate student guard Jarrod West scored five points and had one rebound. This is what ultimately led Louisville to the lead for the night.

U of L men’s basketball will be back at the KFR Yum! Center on Friday, Dec. 10 at 8:00 p.m to play against DePaul University.

Photo Courtesy of Lucas Niemi // U of L Athletics