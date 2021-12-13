By: Hannah Walker–

On Dec. 10, U of L men’s basketball faced DePaul University on their home court, and lost with a final score of 62-55.

During the start of the game, Louisville took the lead. Fifth year forward/center Malik Williams was one of the top performers with 13 points during the first half, with sophomore forward Matt Cross following with an additional 7 points. DePaul tried to take the lead with 05:06 left on the clock, but U of L managed to stay ahead with a score of 29-26 going into the break.

At the start of second quarter, the Cards continued to score, and stay ahead of DePaul. However, DePaul took the lead with 05:44 left on the clock. U of L began to lose reach of the win, and ended the game with a final score of 62-55.

Louisville men’s basketball will be back for another home game on Dec. 14 at 6:00 p.m against Southeastern Louisiana.

Photo courtesy of Lucas Niemi// U of L Athletics