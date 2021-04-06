By: Hannah Walker–

The No. 5 Louisville Cardinal’s baseball team will be playing against their rival on Apr. 6 at 6:00 p.m. The Kentucky Wildcats will travel to Jim Patterson Stadium to play in the annual Battle of the Bluegrass game. You can watch the game on ACC Network or listen to the game on 93.9 The Ville.

After winning 2 out of the 3 games against Wake Forest this past weekend, Louisville will play to secure another win on their home field. Louisville won against Kentucky during the 2019 season in a weekend game series, but Kentucky keeps the series lead of 63-46-1 for the Battle of the Bluegrass.

After tonight’s game, Louisville will continue to play on their home field this week when they go up against Florida State.

Photo Courtesy of Justin Krueger// U of L Athletics