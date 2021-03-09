University breaks ground at site of new residence hall

Construction is well underway at the site of the former Threkeld Hall dorm.

By Anthony Riley —

The University of Louisville broke ground at the construction site of U of L’s new residence hall on Mar. 9. The new dorm will be built where Threlkeld Hall once stood and is scheduled for completion by Fall 2022.

The new dorm is being built in tandem with the other residence hall. Both will be located in front of the SAC in the center of campus.

The new hall features LEED silver certification, 452 rooms and a focus on accessibility with the inclusion of multiple elevators and wheelchair access.

Student input was important to the new dorm project; students had direct input on design, furniture, features and amenities, with the cooperation of both SGA and the RHA.

U of L President Neeli Bendapudi was scheduled to make an appearance at the ceremony but was unfortunately unable to attend; she instead gave her speech and remarks over the speaker system congratulating Messer Construction, Campus Housing, SGA and RHA on their efforts.

Photos by Anthony Riley//The Louisville Cardinal