U of L women’s basketball advances to the Elite 8

By: Hannah Walker–

After a win against the Oregon Ducks on March 28, Louisville’s women’s basketball team will be advancing to the Elite 8. The Cards won yesterday’s game with a final score of 60-42.

During the first quarter, Louisville had a great start on offense and scored 10 points. Forward freshman Olivia Cochran, guard redshirt-junior Kianna Smith and freshman guard Hailey Van Lith are just a few of the players that contributed points during this quarter.

By the second quarter, senior guard Dana Evans came back on top after having several off games. She was successfully able to score 13 points, make one turnover and one rebound during her time out on the court. With her help, Louisville held a 15-point lead over Oregon going into the third quarter.

Evans continued to be the star player of the night during the final minutes of the game. She was able to make another seven points during the third quarter, which continued to put Louisville in the lead.

Lith also came out hot during the third quarter when she made two points and two rebounds. Her defense kept Oregon from scoring for most of the quarter and put Louisville at a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter, U of L continued to take the lead the entire time on the court. Evans scored another nine points and made one rebound against the Ducks. This led the Cardinals to their win of the night and advanced them to the Elite 8.

“I would just say I played with a poise,” Evans said in a post-game interview. “My teammates are the best and they are always there for me to keep me going.”

She also said she’s excited to play against Stanford during the Elite 8. “I’m excited. They are a really good team with a really good coach, so we’ve got to come in ready to play.”

Louisville women’s basketball will be playing their Elite 8 game against Stanford University on March 30 at 9:00 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Adam Creech // U of L Athletics