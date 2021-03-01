Features editor reviews visiting campus food trucks

By Tate Luckey —

In an effort to provide more on-campus food variety, last week the University of Louisville’s Dining services brought three food trucks to campus.

A variety of food choices were provided for students who purchased a ticket worth 10 flex points. From what U of L Dining has suggested, this event was also done in part to support local businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Celtic Pig –

Born through a passion for smoked meat and pri de for Celtic ancestry, the Celtic Pig serves up everything from fish and chips and pulled pork to scotch eggs and haggis. Easily spotted by its Blarney Green and kilted truck, owner Sam Bracken desired to sell authentic, home-cooked meals to his customers.

One of the favorites among those who went was the pulled pork grilled cheese. Topped with Irish cheddar and served on Texas toast, freshman Cassidy Witt actually went back to buy another for her roommate.

“I don’t why I’m acting like I’m not going to eat half too. It’s really good,” she said.

Get it on a Bun at Booty’s –

First s tarting as a hot dog stand in 1996, Get it on a Bun at Booty’s is native to New Albany. Providing a variety of diner-style foods (jerk chicken, or “Booty Burgers,” anyone?), they were only present during the 10:30 a.m – 2:30 p.m. time slots. That doesn’t mean they didn’t have great food, though.

The Pulled pork sandwich they had was a fantastic choice for those looking to tear into a good piece of meat. It was juicy, well seasoned, and had just the right amount of “pull” to make it worth a ticket.

Nathan’s Taqueria –

Beatriz Mata and Carlos Gomez decided to bring their food trucks to give Louisville a taste of Mexico. Their options were 3 street tacos, nachos and a burrito. Each had an option of pork or chicken. Out of all the trucks present, this one was the busiest in the mornings.

The most popular food item from what I saw was the nachos. “The pork to me was what made it. It was pretty good. They put lots of tomatoes,” freshman Alex Reynolds described.

Photos by Tate Luckey and Anthony Riley // The Louisville Cardinal